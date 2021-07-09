Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,762 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.34% of Galera Therapeutics worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.62. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, Director Linda West purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

