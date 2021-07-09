Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

GLPEY stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is currently -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.