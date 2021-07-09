Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.76

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.76 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 38.55 ($0.50). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 38.55 ($0.50), with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.76.

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.