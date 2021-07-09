GAMB (GMB) One Day Volume Hits $15,243.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. GAMB has a market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $15,243.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00055490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00925741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005199 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

