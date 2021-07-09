Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cummins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cummins by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Cummins by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cummins by 9,761.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

Cummins stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.30 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

