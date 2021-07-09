Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52,408 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.57% of Bel Fuse worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.98. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

