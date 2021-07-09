Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 468,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,144 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.57% of Tenneco worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tenneco by 111.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tenneco by 19.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 27,079 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TEN. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $8,982,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,781,731 shares of company stock worth $32,508,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

