Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.32 Million Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.24% of Middlesex Water worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,830,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSEX shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.27.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

