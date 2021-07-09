Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 87.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after buying an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after buying an additional 1,292,971 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 30.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after buying an additional 1,211,014 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,530,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

