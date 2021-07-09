Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.53 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.05% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

