Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $158.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.01. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

