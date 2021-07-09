Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.12% of Federated Hermes worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.