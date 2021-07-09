Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 476.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,159 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,925,000 after buying an additional 957,452 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,158,000 after buying an additional 1,906,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after buying an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after buying an additional 98,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $83,362,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

