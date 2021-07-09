Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $3.60 Million in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 135,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 39.76% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:LOPP opened at $27.92 on Friday. Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96.

