Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $254.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

