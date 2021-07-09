Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Huntsman by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

