Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 137,600 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.32% of Gogo worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,055,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gogo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after buying an additional 115,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gogo by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in Gogo by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 251,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gogo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of GOGO opened at $10.51 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

