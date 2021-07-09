Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 15,868 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after purchasing an additional 660,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,963,000 after acquiring an additional 488,828 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

