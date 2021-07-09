Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,468 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,072 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $68.65 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

