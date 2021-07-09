Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,000 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,951 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,925 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,371,000 after acquiring an additional 451,390 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $17.46 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBI. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

