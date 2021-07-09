Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.37% of Raven Industries worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Raven Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raven Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raven Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raven Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Raven Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CJS Securities downgraded Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

RAVN opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.