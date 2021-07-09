GameCredits Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $15.47 million and $275,657.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.71 or 0.00396580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,170,824 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

