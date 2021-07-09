Gameswap (GSWAP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44,918.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $44,918.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00054525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.77 or 0.00892040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.