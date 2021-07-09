Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.77.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

