Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,930.96

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,930.96 ($25.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,984 ($25.92). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,940 ($25.35), with a volume of 86,242 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,930.96.

In related news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total transaction of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,285 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,795 ($23.45), for a total transaction of £112,815.75 ($147,394.50).

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

