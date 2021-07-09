Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Gannett worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,023,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gannett by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,919,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gannett by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 633,082 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gannett by 1,108.7% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 283,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gannett alerts:

GCI stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.80.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.02 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GCI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,572.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.