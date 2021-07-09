Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Garmin posted sales of $869.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last ninety days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Garmin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.