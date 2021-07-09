Gary B. Smith Sells 5,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $162,937.50.

On Monday, April 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $175,531.25.

Shares of CIEN traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. 926,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,708. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,280 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

