Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $5.98

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $5.98 or 0.00017536 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $60.55 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00122353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00163540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,145.20 or 1.00165003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00951846 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

