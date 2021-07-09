GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to announce sales of $73.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.78 million and the highest is $75.46 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $84.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $314.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.45 million to $321.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $298.51 million, with estimates ranging from $291.66 million to $305.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOP. Barclays downgraded GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

GLOP stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

