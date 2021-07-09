GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 987,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,347,000 after purchasing an additional 285,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,250,000 after purchasing an additional 238,003 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 142,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

