Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GBERY stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.22. 2,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745. Geberit has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.46.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

