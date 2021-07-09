Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 77 ($1.01). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday.

LON GEMD traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 71.40 ($0.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,686. The company has a market capitalization of £100.27 million and a P/E ratio of 10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.57. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

