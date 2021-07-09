General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,496 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 2.7% of Governors Lane LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $40,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. 598,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,134,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

