Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $2.44 or 0.00007200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $138,798.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

