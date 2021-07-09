GenesisX (XGS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $220.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $54,920.70 and approximately $220.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,704,056 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.