Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Trading 7.8% Higher

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 2,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 274,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.17.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTH. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,018,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Genetron by 261.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 632,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 457,238 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genetron by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 455,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 355,306 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genetron by 65.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 276,571 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genetron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

