Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Trading 7.8% Higher

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 2,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 274,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.
The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.17.
Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%.
About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.