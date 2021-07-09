Genus (LON:GNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,215 ($68.13). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,150 ($67.29), with a volume of 67,858 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,526 ($72.20).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,026.24.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

