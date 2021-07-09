Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 124,164 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Quotient Technology worth $21,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,662,837 shares in the company, valued at $58,165,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,535 shares of company stock worth $670,231 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QUOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

