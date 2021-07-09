Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,616 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $20,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after buying an additional 183,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after buying an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 301,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 48,330 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of CHCT opened at $48.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.36. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

