Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 42,560 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Camping World worth $20,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after purchasing an additional 486,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Camping World stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $6,545,661.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 731,630 shares of company stock worth $33,795,654 in the last ninety days. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

