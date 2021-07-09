Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 837,018 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,018 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of GrafTech International worth $21,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 130.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

EAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

