Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Tupperware Brands worth $20,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tupperware Brands news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP opened at $21.68 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.65.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

