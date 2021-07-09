Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of Upland Software worth $20,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $40.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,611 shares of company stock worth $4,791,731. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

