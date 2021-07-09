Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $21,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRMK shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Broadmark Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

