Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of USANA Health Sciences worth $19,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of USNA opened at $100.31 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $107.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

