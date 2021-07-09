Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 109,343 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Marten Transport worth $20,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Marten Transport by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

MRTN opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

