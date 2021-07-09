Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 127,683 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,683 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $21,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in KE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after purchasing an additional 602,372 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 92.7% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,931 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 52.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,364,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 52.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,081,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

BEKE stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

