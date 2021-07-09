Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 139,257 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $20,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of OCUL opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.08. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

