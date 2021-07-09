Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 157,909 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Relay Therapeutics worth $20,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLAY opened at $34.59 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,066 shares of company stock worth $4,490,812. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

